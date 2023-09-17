Introducing Trigger Fever v0.12.0: Unleash the "Survival" Mode!

Hey Trigger Fever fans,

We're thrilled to announce the latest update for Trigger Fever, version 0.12.0, which brings a game-changing addition to the mix - the brand new "Survival" mode!

Survival Mode: Alone or with Friends, Face the Horde!

One of the most requested features from our amazing community is finally here! Survival mode is a solo player's dream, but don't worry, multiplayer lovers, you can still team up with your friends to conquer the hordes.

How Does It Work?

In Survival mode, you'll dive into the heart of the action, facing wave after wave of increasingly challenging enemies. Your objective? Survive and thrive! The longer you last, the more intense it gets.

Upgrade Your Character: Evolve or Die!

But that's not all! As you face the horde, you'll have the opportunity to upgrade your character on the fly. Enhance your abilities and become a force to be reckoned with as you carve your way through the mayhem.

Key Features in Version 0.12.0:

🧟‍♂️ Survival Mode: Play solo or with friends and battle waves of enemies.

💪 Character Upgrades: Strengthen your character during your survival run.

🆕 Bug Fixes & Improvements: We've squashed pesky bugs and enhanced gameplay.

This update is our way of saying thank you to our incredible community for your continued support and feedback. We couldn't have done it without you!

So what are you waiting for? Get ready to face the apocalypse, upgrade your character, and rise to the challenge in Trigger Fever's thrilling new Survival mode!

Share the news with your friends and let's take on the horde together!

Stay tuned for more updates, and as always, keep those triggers hot!

Download Trigger Fever v0.12.0 now and let the survival mayhem begin!

See you in the arena, survivors! 🔥🎮🧟‍♂️