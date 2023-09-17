- Add screen post-processing and add character post-processing pixelation to make the picture more stylized.
- Fix the problem of full screen button click area
- Added 4K screen option
- Fixed the issue where the pop-up window would be outside the screen
- Add item description icon
Hero's journey update for 17 September 2023
0.2.1 Update instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
