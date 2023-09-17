 Skip to content

Hero's journey update for 17 September 2023

0.2.1 Update instructions

Patchnotes
  • Add screen post-processing and add character post-processing pixelation to make the picture more stylized.
  • Fix the problem of full screen button click area
  • Added 4K screen option
  • Fixed the issue where the pop-up window would be outside the screen
  • Add item description icon

