Paint Warfare 1.27.6 Hotfix

Fixes

Fixed performance issues

New invert Y/X mouse options

Organised keybinds menu



New curated featured video feature to support Paint Warfare creators



Fixed the grapple being "locked" respawn armoury

Fixed a bug where the ingame pause/options menu would become broken and not show up

Fixed some interactions in the menu so you can use the [esc] key to exit more menues

How to get your video featured

I feature quality videos I genuinely like—they can be in any language Paint Warfare supports and I'll show it to that game audience.

Most likely I'll find it on youtube but if you've made something you're genuinely proud of, send it in the Discord server or email it to me and I'll check it out!

alex@paintwarfare.com

Other news

I've been pretty busy doing a lot of freelance work and studying for exams recently so I apologise that the patches have been small incremental improvements.

My goal is to get the game into a super polished, bug-free state at the moment so we can grow our player base and then I'll add features :)

However, some exciting news is that I'll be dropping 1-2 new maps later this week