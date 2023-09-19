Development News and Update

Hey everyone!
We are back with an update and information about the future development of the game.
Let's just start with the important thing: Our original plan was to have 5 chapters in the game. This was also stated in early access description on our steam page. After careful consideration and planning we have decided that we will merge some levels and instead of 5 smaller chapters there will be 3 bigger chapters.
Why?
We originally thought that each chapter would have a different number of levels, so chapter 2 would have 3 levels, chapter 3 would have 4 and so on. But we have realized this is quite confusing and impractical so we are merging everything into 3 chapters each with 5 levels. As it will be easier to manage this you can expect more content with this change.
Where are some dates?
We know that we didn't share any public roadmap with you and now we want to correct that, so this is our plan:
What are those feature updates in between chapters?
We are always working on some cool new features that aren't dependent on release of the next chapter and we would like to release them as soon as they are ready. For example we are now planning to add level selection and speedrun timer. Those features don't need to wait for a next major release.
How is the 2nd chapter going?
We were working hard for the past few months and here are few sneak peeks from the development.
Small spoilers ahead!
We've finished first two levels
With many new interactables
And a new enemy
We are also working on a new introduction video for the second chapter
More to come! If you want to follow our development, we post regular development updates on Twitter.
Comunity spotlight
Small comunity of speedrunners emerged organized by goober was able to create category for Kvark on Speedrun.com and we already have some great runs, skips and funny glitches. So if you ever considered speedruning Kvark we encourage you to give it a try.
And finally here is the changelog for the new update:
New features:
- Enemies limbs can now be shoot off
- You can now interact with lamps and oil cans!
- Mutant's projectile will now splash on impact and create more dangerous area around it
- Enemies will now try to split when attacking player so they don't go in one line
- Fire extinguisher will now start to fly and explode when shot
- New and improved animations for rat, chemik, chemik with gun and mutant
- Improved saving system, we measured twice as fast loading times in some cases
- Pickaxe and spade are now also props
- Changed and improved system for switching movement animations
- New system for setting parameters on materials, this will optimize enemies, interactibles and more
- [audio] Added sound to mutant's goo
- [audio] Improved audio in animations
- [audio] Heavily optimized all audio features, measured 10% less utilization on CPU
- [audio] Added drag audio to props
Balancing:
- Decreased damage from enemies on easy difficulty
- Increased mutant's goo damage
- Players will get a little bit more ammo from pickups on easy difficulty
Bugfixes and tweaks:
- Improved lightning
- Fixed some stuck spots in level 3
- Enemies won't shout if they don't have head
- Improved physics on some props
- Radio audio no longer gets occluded when shot
- Optimized some shaders
- Tweaked FOV change intensity when running
- HDR setting is now loading correctly
- Chemik will drop his gun when killed (just a visual thing)
- Step sound has a different volume for each movement state (walk, run and crouch)
Changed files in this update