Development News and Update

Hey everyone!

We are back with an update and information about the future development of the game.

Let's just start with the important thing: Our original plan was to have 5 chapters in the game. This was also stated in early access description on our steam page. After careful consideration and planning we have decided that we will merge some levels and instead of 5 smaller chapters there will be 3 bigger chapters.

Why?

We originally thought that each chapter would have a different number of levels, so chapter 2 would have 3 levels, chapter 3 would have 4 and so on. But we have realized this is quite confusing and impractical so we are merging everything into 3 chapters each with 5 levels. As it will be easier to manage this you can expect more content with this change.

We know that we didn't share any public roadmap with you and now we want to correct that, so this is our plan:

We are always working on some cool new features that aren't dependent on release of the next chapter and we would like to release them as soon as they are ready. For example we are now planning to add level selection and speedrun timer. Those features don't need to wait for a next major release.

How is the 2nd chapter going?

We were working hard for the past few months and here are few sneak peeks from the development.

Small spoilers ahead!

We've finished first two levels







With many new interactables

And a new enemy

We are also working on a new introduction video for the second chapter

More to come! If you want to follow our development, we post regular development updates on Twitter.

Comunity spotlight

Small comunity of speedrunners emerged organized by goober was able to create category for Kvark on Speedrun.com and we already have some great runs, skips and funny glitches. So if you ever considered speedruning Kvark we encourage you to give it a try.

New features:

Enemies limbs can now be shoot off



You can now interact with lamps and oil cans!

Mutant's projectile will now splash on impact and create more dangerous area around it

Enemies will now try to split when attacking player so they don't go in one line

Fire extinguisher will now start to fly and explode when shot



New and improved animations for rat, chemik, chemik with gun and mutant

Improved saving system, we measured twice as fast loading times in some cases

Pickaxe and spade are now also props

Changed and improved system for switching movement animations

New system for setting parameters on materials, this will optimize enemies, interactibles and more

[audio] Added sound to mutant's goo

[audio] Improved audio in animations

[audio] Heavily optimized all audio features, measured 10% less utilization on CPU

[audio] Added drag audio to props

Balancing:

Decreased damage from enemies on easy difficulty

Increased mutant's goo damage

Players will get a little bit more ammo from pickups on easy difficulty

Bugfixes and tweaks: