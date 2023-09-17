Update: Slow Motion - The Latest Highlight in Bunny Guys!

Bunny Guys, the popular indie game by Witte's Studio, has some exciting news for both fans and newcomers today. A brand-new expansion that will revolutionize the way you play the game is finally available!

The "Slow Motion" feature is the latest addition that Bunny Guys has to offer. This thrilling feature has been specifically designed for single players to make mastering the challenging parkour in the game easier. With the Slow Motion feature, you can slow down time as you take on the thrilling challenges of Bunny Guys.

Here are some reasons why the "Slow Motion" feature is an absolute must for all Bunny Guys players:

1. Precision and Control: The Slow Motion feature allows you to execute difficult jumps and maneuvers with incredible precision. You can slow down time to find the perfect moment to navigate through the wildest obstacles.

2. Learn from Your Mistakes: If you find yourself failing a section of the parkour repeatedly, you can slow down time to pinpoint where you went wrong. This enables you to enhance your skills and efficiently conquer the parkour.

3. Master Challenges: With the Slow Motion feature, you can successfully overcome even the toughest challenges in Bunny Guys. No obstacle will be too formidable when you leverage time to your advantage.

The "Slow Motion" feature is now available to all Bunny Guys players. To use it, simply update your game to the latest version, and you can start using it right away!

Witte's Studio is thrilled to make this exciting feature available to the gaming community. They firmly believe that the "Slow Motion" feature will make the gaming experience even more captivating and enjoyable.

So, what are you waiting for? Immerse yourself in the world of Bunny Guys, use the "Slow Motion" feature, and master the parkour like never before! And don't forget to inform your friends - together, you can determine who the ultimate Bunny Guys parkour master is!

Download Bunny Guys now on Steam and experience the thrill of the "Slow Motion" feature firsthand!





