Update, Version 20230917

[Trading]Sell in bulk functions will no longer automatically sell an item that has enhancement levels or enhancement exp. (Thanks to Kain's suggestion.)

[Furniture]Magic Anvil is now a furniture item.

[Furniture]The manager of No.181 River Road, random magic item merchants in the Commodity Market, random furniture vendors in the Commodity Market, and the blacksmith's apprentice in the Blacksmith's Shop of Marinas now all sell Magic Anvils.

[Dr. Kyoryu]After you meet Dr. Kyoryu for the first time, he will now appear in the relationship menu.

[Sweet Dream]When you try to blackmail the doctor, your Karma value will now slightly reduce. No matter success or not.

[Pet]New Animal/Pet: Kameren

[Kameren]They can cast fireballs at a reduced cost. They also behave similarly to the Stone Turtles. If you attack any turtles nearby they will all turn hostile.

[Kameren]They now appear in the Cave of Mountain Keao from 1F to 5F.

###########System##################

Copied weapon's enhancement data structure and some functions over to the equipment class so that we may have an equipment enhancement system later. It also allows me to use one less “IF” check to write weapon-only code.

简体中文

############Content################

【交易】批量贩卖物品时现在不会自动出售上面带有强化等级或强化经验的物品了。（感谢Kain提供的建议。）

【家具】魔法铁毡现在是一种家具。

【家具】清河路181号的管理员，小商品市场里的随机魔法物品商人，小商品市场里的随机家具商人，玛丽娜斯铁匠铺里的铁匠学徒现在都会贩卖魔法铁毡。

【恐龙博士】在你首次遇到恐龙博士后，他现在会出现在你的关系界面中。

【甜蜜的梦】现在当你试图对医生敲诈勒索的时候，你的善恶值会略微下降。不管是否成功。

【宠物】新动物/宠物：卡梅兰恩

【卡梅兰恩】它们可以用很少的气力发动火球术。它们的习性和石龟类似。如果你攻击在场的任何一种乌龟，它们会立刻变成敌对。

【卡梅兰恩】它们现在会出现在柯奥山洞穴的1楼到5楼。

###########System##################

复制了武器强化系统的数据结构和一些函数到装备类下面，以便之后开发一个装备强化系统。同时，这也允许了我在一些地方的代码中可以少做一个类型判断，而不用写仅仅针对武器类的代码。

