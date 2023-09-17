 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Symmodance update for 17 September 2023

Balance Update 1.0.20.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12210021 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog / Patch notes
UI Improvements
  • Resolved an issue with values not displaying correctly by removing the "%" symbol where it shouldn't be.
  • Fixed elements extending beyond the screen borders on the 16:10 resolution.
  • Fixed elements extending beyond their container.
  • Resolved the issue where controller players had to use the mouse to navigate in the options menu.
Gameplay Improvements
  • Decreased the chance of enemies dropping "Chronoshield," "Inferno Barrage," "Fervent Surge," and "Magnet" over time.
Item Balance Changes
  • "Vortex Edge Enhancer" now provides +20% Critical Damage (up from +10%).
  • "Aetheric Strike Capacitor" now offers +10% Critical Damage (up from +5%).
  • "Transmutation Module" now grants +3 Rerolls (up from +2).
Platform Upgrade Balance Changes
  • "Tactical Adaptation" upgrade now provides +2 Rerolls per level (up from +1).

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2559361
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link