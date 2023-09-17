Balance Update 1.0.20.0

BETA: Swipe right on an app to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Changelog / Patch notes
UI Improvements
- Resolved an issue with values not displaying correctly by removing the "%" symbol where it shouldn't be.
- Fixed elements extending beyond the screen borders on the 16:10 resolution.
- Fixed elements extending beyond their container.
- Resolved the issue where controller players had to use the mouse to navigate in the options menu.
Gameplay Improvements
- Decreased the chance of enemies dropping "Chronoshield," "Inferno Barrage," "Fervent Surge," and "Magnet" over time.
Item Balance Changes
- "Vortex Edge Enhancer" now provides +20% Critical Damage (up from +10%).
- "Aetheric Strike Capacitor" now offers +10% Critical Damage (up from +5%).
- "Transmutation Module" now grants +3 Rerolls (up from +2).
Platform Upgrade Balance Changes
- "Tactical Adaptation" upgrade now provides +2 Rerolls per level (up from +1).
