Update 0.3.5 - More Achievements!

Finally, another update! Thank you for being patient :heart:
I have been spending a lot of time adapting the game and its UI for the mobile version. This, unfortunately, is not ready for beta testing just yet, however, I can reveal that the game is running smoothly on both iOS and Android devices already.
This update introduces 10 new unique achievements with a total of 45 achievement levels for you to unlock alongside a number of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.
I hope you enjoy the update!
Achievements:
- Cardio Warrior: Unlocked by increasing "steps" statistic. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
- Filthy Fortune: Earn money. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
- Compression Expert: Earn compressed dust tokens. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
- Daily Dust Eliminator: Claim x daily rewards. Multiple levels.
- Consistency Is Key: Claim the daily reward x days in a row. Multiple levels.
- Super Spinner: Spin as fast as you can. Steam Achievement.
- Shop Botter: Have five active shop bots at the same time. Steam Achievement.
- Hungry For Lumps: Have an AVA collect a lump. Steam Achievement.
- Part Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for two consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.
- Full Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for eight consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.
Additions:
- A loading screen has been added for a smoother transition to the game
- Daily reward statistic. Claimed amount, streak, and max steak
- Time till next daily reward in-game statistics
Improvements:
- Daily reward refreshes fixed at Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) 00:00:00
- The dust "sliders" will now scroll. This is not important currently, but it will be when new dust is added and in the mobile version
- The achievement menu responds much better to achievement progress/level changes while the menu is open
- Added exclamation marks to the shopbot, junk, and boost menus
Fixes:
- Corrected chests menu text
- The settings menu could not be opened from the main menu
- Potential fix for an error with the "New" manager label
- Minor error when the manager merge menu was closed in some scenarios
- Fixed saved boosts in some cases cancelling offline rewards
- Achievement icons now correctly update if you unlock it when you have the achievement menu open
- The chest menu is no longer accessible via hotkeys if you never collected one before
- Exclamation marks update properly for bulk purchases
Happy Vacuuming!
