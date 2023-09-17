 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vacuum Warrior update for 17 September 2023

Update 0.3.5 - More Achievements!

Share · View all patches · Build 12210020 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, another update! Thank you for being patient :heart:

I have been spending a lot of time adapting the game and its UI for the mobile version. This, unfortunately, is not ready for beta testing just yet, however, I can reveal that the game is running smoothly on both iOS and Android devices already.

This update introduces 10 new unique achievements with a total of 45 achievement levels for you to unlock alongside a number of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.

I hope you enjoy the update!

Achievements:

  • Cardio Warrior: Unlocked by increasing "steps" statistic. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
  • Filthy Fortune: Earn money. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
  • Compression Expert: Earn compressed dust tokens. Multiple levels. Retroactive.
  • Daily Dust Eliminator: Claim x daily rewards. Multiple levels.
  • Consistency Is Key: Claim the daily reward x days in a row. Multiple levels.
  • Super Spinner: Spin as fast as you can. Steam Achievement.
  • Shop Botter: Have five active shop bots at the same time. Steam Achievement.
  • Hungry For Lumps: Have an AVA collect a lump. Steam Achievement.
  • Part Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for two consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.
  • Full Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for eight consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.

Additions:

  • A loading screen has been added for a smoother transition to the game
  • Daily reward statistic. Claimed amount, streak, and max steak
  • Time till next daily reward in-game statistics

Improvements:

  • Daily reward refreshes fixed at Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) 00:00:00
  • The dust "sliders" will now scroll. This is not important currently, but it will be when new dust is added and in the mobile version
  • The achievement menu responds much better to achievement progress/level changes while the menu is open
  • Added exclamation marks to the shopbot, junk, and boost menus

Fixes:

  • Corrected chests menu text
  • The settings menu could not be opened from the main menu
  • Potential fix for an error with the "New" manager label
  • Minor error when the manager merge menu was closed in some scenarios
  • Fixed saved boosts in some cases cancelling offline rewards
  • Achievement icons now correctly update if you unlock it when you have the achievement menu open
  • The chest menu is no longer accessible via hotkeys if you never collected one before
  • Exclamation marks update properly for bulk purchases

Happy Vacuuming!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2302991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link