Update 0.3.5 - More Achievements!

Finally, another update! Thank you for being patient :heart:

I have been spending a lot of time adapting the game and its UI for the mobile version. This, unfortunately, is not ready for beta testing just yet, however, I can reveal that the game is running smoothly on both iOS and Android devices already.

This update introduces 10 new unique achievements with a total of 45 achievement levels for you to unlock alongside a number of additions, improvements, and bug fixes.

I hope you enjoy the update!

Achievements:

Cardio Warrior: Unlocked by increasing "steps" statistic. Multiple levels. Retroactive.

Filthy Fortune: Earn money. Multiple levels. Retroactive.

Compression Expert: Earn compressed dust tokens. Multiple levels. Retroactive.

Daily Dust Eliminator: Claim x daily rewards. Multiple levels.

Consistency Is Key: Claim the daily reward x days in a row. Multiple levels.

Super Spinner: Spin as fast as you can. Steam Achievement.

Shop Botter: Have five active shop bots at the same time. Steam Achievement.

Hungry For Lumps: Have an AVA collect a lump. Steam Achievement.

Part Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for two consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.

Full Time Vacuum Warrior: Play for eight consecutive hours. Steam Achievement.

Additions:

A loading screen has been added for a smoother transition to the game

Daily reward statistic. Claimed amount, streak, and max steak

Time till next daily reward in-game statistics

Improvements:

Daily reward refreshes fixed at Universal Time Coordinated (UTC) 00:00:00

The dust "sliders" will now scroll. This is not important currently, but it will be when new dust is added and in the mobile version

The achievement menu responds much better to achievement progress/level changes while the menu is open

Added exclamation marks to the shopbot, junk, and boost menus

Fixes:

Corrected chests menu text

The settings menu could not be opened from the main menu

Potential fix for an error with the "New" manager label

Minor error when the manager merge menu was closed in some scenarios

Fixed saved boosts in some cases cancelling offline rewards

Achievement icons now correctly update if you unlock it when you have the achievement menu open

The chest menu is no longer accessible via hotkeys if you never collected one before

Exclamation marks update properly for bulk purchases

Happy Vacuuming!