Thanks to the feedback from one player in particular, I've gone through & fixed a list of spelling, grammar, word choice & other issues, as well as minor functionality in one of the "like boost," alerts. If you see anything else needing improvement, I'm happy to do the needful.
Milfy Cases: Damsels in Distress update for 17 September 2023
Sept 17th bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2296591 Depot 2296591
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update