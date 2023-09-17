 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Version 1.22 patch notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12209947 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This quick patch update addresses some critical bugs making advancement past second boss impossible

Gameplay

  • Dungeon rooms now regenerate ores and rocks when new day starts, but also enemies respawn too. Doors remain unlocked if you previously unlocked it.
  • Added warning about not being able to leave once you start a boss encounter.
  • 2 player mode needs both players in dungeon to face boss, otherwise you cannot enter

Bugs

  • Fixed Dungeon Boss 2 and 3 loaded into a black screen making game unplayable

Known Issues:

  • Graphic bug Pixies bound on Objects are sometimes invisible (but still there)
  • Pixies disappearing intermittently
  • House upgrade level 1 still shows up in terminal after completing it (could not reproduce)
  • Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce

Next up:

  • Add New quest early on about Info Signs and how to use.
  • Add click and drag to Dungeon Teleport map UI

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2603341
  • Loading history…
