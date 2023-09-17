Version 1.22 patch notes

This quick patch update addresses some critical bugs making advancement past second boss impossible
Gameplay
- Dungeon rooms now regenerate ores and rocks when new day starts, but also enemies respawn too. Doors remain unlocked if you previously unlocked it.
- Added warning about not being able to leave once you start a boss encounter.
- 2 player mode needs both players in dungeon to face boss, otherwise you cannot enter
Bugs
- Fixed Dungeon Boss 2 and 3 loaded into a black screen making game unplayable
Known Issues:
- Graphic bug Pixies bound on Objects are sometimes invisible (but still there)
- Pixies disappearing intermittently
- House upgrade level 1 still shows up in terminal after completing it (could not reproduce)
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce
Next up:
- Add New quest early on about Info Signs and how to use.
- Add click and drag to Dungeon Teleport map UI
