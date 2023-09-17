 Skip to content

The Shrouded Parchments update for 17 September 2023

Performance Boost & Food Economy

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates:

  • Improved Targeting: Enjoy a significant performance boost with optimized enemy targeting. (this was causing most of the lag in the wilds & cave area)
  • Spear Hit Sound: We've revamped the hit sound for spears to make your combat experience more immersive.
  • Sell Food Items: Sell all your food items, including fruit and vegetable dishes, to the vendors.
  • Action Bar Hotkeys: Now, you can see the hotkey numbers for each slot in your action bar for improved gameplay.
  • Main Menu Tooltips: We've added missing button tooltips to the main menu, making navigation smoother.
  • Ambient Audio Framework: While there's no ambient audio yet, we've laid the groundwork for immersive soundscapes.
  • Patrol Path Optimization: Default behavior for patrol paths has been improved, with minimal impact on gameplay.
  • Code Cleanup: We've tidied up the code for a more polished gaming experience.

Fixes:

  • Treasure Chest Fixes: We've resolved errors related to treasure chests for seamless loot collection.
  • Highlight Fixes: Various fixes, including treasure chest highlight text and healing well highlight size adjustments.
  • Lighting Enhancement: A minor light fix in the cave for improved visuals.

Changed files in this update

