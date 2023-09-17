 Skip to content

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 17 September 2023

Language and Ui Modified

  • Update language for content on patch 33. Language updated:

    • Português BR
    • Русский
    • 中文（简体）
    • 中文（粵語）
    • 中文(繁體)
    • 日本語

  • Ui revamped on main menu and teaser on mission selection menu

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
