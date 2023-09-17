-
Update language for content on patch 33. Language updated:
- Português BR
- Русский
- 中文（简体）
- 中文（粵語）
- 中文(繁體)
- 日本語
-
Ui revamped on main menu and teaser on mission selection menu
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 17 September 2023
Language and Ui Modified
Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
