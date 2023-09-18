 Skip to content

My Garage update for 18 September 2023

UPDATE 18/19

Build 12209821

Fixed car prices in service center dealership
Survival fuel cans now spawn full
Added performance variants for all pistons, spark plug wires, distributors, camshafts, crankshafts and rockers

