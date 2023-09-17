 Skip to content

Tiny Life update for 17 September 2023

0.36.2

Build 12209806 · Last edited by Wendy

Improvements

  • Display character creator and build mode tooltips immediately
  • Only display leaving notification if a person was invited in

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when creating a new save file without saving
  • Fixed a concurrent modification issue when adding maps to a save
  • Fixed roofs not being validated properly, causing crashes when previewing lots
  • Fixed being unable to mop a puddle on natural ground indoors
  • Fixed chatting not working correctly with people on other maps

