Improvements
- Display character creator and build mode tooltips immediately
- Only display leaving notification if a person was invited in
Fixes
- Fixed a crash when creating a new save file without saving
- Fixed a concurrent modification issue when adding maps to a save
- Fixed roofs not being validated properly, causing crashes when previewing lots
- Fixed being unable to mop a puddle on natural ground indoors
- Fixed chatting not working correctly with people on other maps
Changed files in this update