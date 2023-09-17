 Skip to content

Nikhil Murthy's Syphilisation update for 17 September 2023

Update - 2023/09/17

2023/09/17

This update cleans up the new report mechanics in a couple of key ways. Firstly, researching has been split into three categories again and the topics are now category dependent and you unlock more topics as you level the research options up. Additionally, the report rendering is cleaner. Finally, there are a number of small bugfixes and QoL improvements.

