Sector's Edge update for 17 September 2023

v2.4.1b - Minor Patch

v2.4.1b - Minor Patch

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm not sure why the patch is 200mb, usually just bug fixes are tiny! I'll look into that for future patches.

Changelog

Fixes:

  • Fixed Minigun charge-up networking
  • Potential fix for invisible players
  • Potential fix for the rare black screen freeze/crash when respawning
  • Removed excess logging
  • The rising water level on the server now resets after each match
  • The water level now syncs correctly when joining mid-match
  • Music now plays correctly when joining mid-match

