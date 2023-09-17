v2.4.1b - Minor Patch

I'm not sure why the patch is 200mb, usually just bug fixes are tiny! I'll look into that for future patches.
Changelog
Fixes:
- Fixed Minigun charge-up networking
- Potential fix for invisible players
- Potential fix for the rare black screen freeze/crash when respawning
- Removed excess logging
- The rising water level on the server now resets after each match
- The water level now syncs correctly when joining mid-match
- Music now plays correctly when joining mid-match
Changed files in this update