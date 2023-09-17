 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Super X Chess update for 17 September 2023

Super X Chess, 2023 patch vol 2

Share · View all patches · Build 12209721 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Chess Engine AI ugprade (around 200 rating points): The new lvl 8 is approximately as strong as old lvl 10. Now the strongest Chess AI is around ELO level 2200.

Changed files in this update

Super X Chess 64 Depot 814991
  • Loading history…
Super X Chess x86 Depot 814992
  • Loading history…
Super X Chess Macx86 Depot 814993
  • Loading history…
Super X Chess Linux Depot 814994
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link