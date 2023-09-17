Update 2.7

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,

we are back (finally) and have a great update prepared for you. Let's get to the changelog straight away.

Changelog

Added School Outfit for male and female

Added Party Outfit for male and female

Added Plague Doctor Outfit (m&f) as a Patreon Request

Added Kimono (m&f) as a Patreon Request

Added Goggles as a Headwear

Added Plague Doctor Mask as a Headwear

Added a new Female Hair Style

Added Long Trousers with Sandals to Bottoms

Added Festive Trousers to Bottoms

Added "Lock all" / "Unlock all" at the top to improve QoL

Fixed some clipping issues for hairs

Fixed the dragon head making the char float on some engines

Fixed the ears issue with long hairs

That's it for this week and I hope it was worth the wait!

