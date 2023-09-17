Update 2.7

Fellow Character Enthusiasts,
we are back (finally) and have a great update prepared for you. Let's get to the changelog straight away.
Changelog
-
Added School Outfit for male and female
-
Added Party Outfit for male and female
-
Added Plague Doctor Outfit (m&f) as a Patreon Request
-
Added Kimono (m&f) as a Patreon Request
-
Added Goggles as a Headwear
-
Added Plague Doctor Mask as a Headwear
-
Added a new Female Hair Style
-
Added Long Trousers with Sandals to Bottoms
-
Added Festive Trousers to Bottoms
-
Added "Lock all" / "Unlock all" at the top to improve QoL
-
Fixed some clipping issues for hairs
-
Fixed the dragon head making the char float on some engines
-
Fixed the ears issue with long hairs
That's it for this week and I hope it was worth the wait!
We recently started a vote about what we should cover next (after Modern is done) within our circle of Patrons. If you want to participate in the vote or want to be able to request a custom item head over to https://www.patreon.com/8DCharacterCreator and support us further :)
- cub3 (Florian)
