- The Imago requirement for slot expansion has increased from 30 to 32 for the normal difficulty.
- Added progress hint for the Physical Document Storage Room.
- Fixed the credit scroll.
Axiom of Maria Test update for 17 September 2023
0.21.230917 Update Notes
