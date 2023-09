Thanks to player feedback this patch introduces the Restart key, using 'R' on the keyboard or Y/Triangle on a gamepad the current level will now restart. This saves players from having to access the menu via Pause and selecting Restart.

Many thanks to feedback from @Scoot for this suggestion.

This patch also includes fixes for the Silver and Bronze reward times on Level 008.

Thank you so much for playing and your support! Please do keep the feedback coming!