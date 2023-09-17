Playtest Patch Notes - 17th September 2023

Patch Notes:
Overall Game Updates:
-
This patch reduces the build to just the NextFest demo content. This means Tutorial - CPD Level and Farmers Level.
-
First time booting the game will give you Language and Keyboard Layout options. These can be changed in the settings. English is the only language currently supported.
-
New splash screen (company logo) and intro text (welcome message) added when you boot or restart the game.
-
Massively expanded the general settings and graphic settings available in game.
-
Keybinding is now fully functional.
-
- Settings are accessible in game and not just at the main menu.
-
On the home screen we have added links to the Discord, Wishlisting on Steam, and a Survey Page for feedback (we have yet to add the actual survey in there).
-
We’ve removed the Beta Testing watermark including the computer name and FPS counter. We have switched this
Tutorial
-
Tutorial has been expanded with explanations for new mechanics, including the building system and ropes.
-
Tutorial audio volume levels have been tweaked to be made more consistent.
-
Third person character UI has been revamped.
Building
-
We have completely revamped and expanded the advanced controls for the building for scaling and rotating items, which allows a lot more control to precision when placing the item. To rotate an item in the Z axis, you can simply click (hold) and drag while placing the item to freely rotate it on the spot. If you hold the “Rotate X” or “Rotate Y” keys (default = Left Shift and Left Alt) you will control the rotation in those axis - again with the dragging of your mouse. Similarly, while placing an item, if you click (hold) and hold the “Scale Key” (default capslock) you will control the scale of the item using the dragging of your mouse. Things like offsetting of items (like sheets) still use the scroll wheel, since you are already clicking (hold) and dragging to place the sheet. This new system is a massive improvement across the board, but might take a little getting used to if you are already super accustomed to the older scroll wheel system.
-
The older/legacy system which just uses the scroll wheel is actually still in place and can still be used.
-
UI and Icons have been updated - two (propeller and rotating joint) are currently still placeholders.
Character:
-
Third person character controls have been tweaked and improved in a number of small ways.
-
Character is more stable now when running, walking and standing. His feet don’t get “caught” under him as much. This does still happen when turning tight corners while walking/running sometimes, but overall he is a lot more stable.
-
Tutorial Prompts and in game Guide for UI has been completely revamped, and factors in the new rebindable settings. So any changes to your keybindings dynamically update the guides.
-
Climbing has been optimised to make it simpler. When you are climbing now (holding the “Climb” button) your hands automatically reach out. This makes it simpler to climb, where you just hold “climb” (by default the spacebar) and just alternate clicks to grab with your left and right hand. No longer any need to hold Reach Left and Reach Right (Q and E) while climbing.
-
The third person character has been made controller friendly - so in theory if you have a controller plugged in, he should just work. This should automatically update the keybindings on the guide/tutorial too, however the controller keybindings are placeholder and very ‘texty’. Our aim is to replace these with controller button icons instead of the text describing the keys.
