Playtest Patch Notes - 17th September 2023

We have completely revamped and expanded the advanced controls for the building for scaling and rotating items, which allows a lot more control to precision when placing the item. To rotate an item in the Z axis, you can simply click (hold) and drag while placing the item to freely rotate it on the spot. If you hold the “Rotate X” or “Rotate Y” keys (default = Left Shift and Left Alt) you will control the rotation in those axis - again with the dragging of your mouse. Similarly, while placing an item, if you click (hold) and hold the “Scale Key” (default capslock) you will control the scale of the item using the dragging of your mouse. Things like offsetting of items (like sheets) still use the scroll wheel, since you are already clicking (hold) and dragging to place the sheet. This new system is a massive improvement across the board, but might take a little getting used to if you are already super accustomed to the older scroll wheel system.