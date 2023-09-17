Update 1.0.10.0

Thanks to your feedback, I've made important updates and fixes. Enjoy an improved gaming experience with better UI, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes. Your support drives me forward – let's conquer new challenges together!
Changelog / Patch notes
User Interface
- Improved various minor UI elements.
- Enhanced visibility of the current upgrade level in the armory.
- Added in-game version numbers.
Gameplay Customization
- Added a screen shake intensity slider option.
- Introduced a toggle for displaying DPS.
- Included a slider for adjusting secondary HUD transparency.
- Added an option to customize damage popup colors based on weapon colors.
- Added a skip button to the augmentation selection process.
Gameplay Improvements
- Implemented a 0.3-second internal cooldown for life steal to prevent infinite life steals of high values.
- Enhanced enemy visibility during damage with flashing and knockback effects.
- Set a maximum limit of 1000 for damage taken in a single hit.
- Prevented one-hit deaths when players have more than 70% of max health.
- Added a platform flash effect when the player takes damage.
- Weapon cache now ensures it doesn't offer 3 identical options.
Bug Fixes
- Resolved a bug causing rerolls to go below 0, granting players infinite rerolls.
- Fixed an issue where in-game music would stop playing.
- Fixed some minor bugs.
Changed files in this update