Symmodance update for 17 September 2023

Update 1.0.10.0

Build 12209505

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to your feedback, I've made important updates and fixes. Enjoy an improved gaming experience with better UI, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes. Your support drives me forward – let's conquer new challenges together!

Changelog / Patch notes
User Interface
  • Improved various minor UI elements.
  • Enhanced visibility of the current upgrade level in the armory.
  • Added in-game version numbers.
Gameplay Customization
  • Added a screen shake intensity slider option.
  • Introduced a toggle for displaying DPS.
  • Included a slider for adjusting secondary HUD transparency.
  • Added an option to customize damage popup colors based on weapon colors.
  • Added a skip button to the augmentation selection process.
Gameplay Improvements
  • Implemented a 0.3-second internal cooldown for life steal to prevent infinite life steals of high values.
  • Enhanced enemy visibility during damage with flashing and knockback effects.
  • Set a maximum limit of 1000 for damage taken in a single hit.
  • Prevented one-hit deaths when players have more than 70% of max health.
  • Added a platform flash effect when the player takes damage.
  • Weapon cache now ensures it doesn't offer 3 identical options.
Bug Fixes
  • Resolved a bug causing rerolls to go below 0, granting players infinite rerolls.
  • Fixed an issue where in-game music would stop playing.
  • Fixed some minor bugs.

