Update 04.2: Fix Leaderboard detailed stats

Hello Riders,
Here's a quick update:
- Fixed the issue with uploading secondary stats that store extra information for leaderboard records (this data includes the stage and XP level at which the player achieved the record). Please note that this fix won't affect current records in the Beta Leaderboard, but it should ensure that future records will render that extra details for each Player :)
- Corrected damage labels for the player's shield.
- Updated PowerUP controls for gamepad users.
New AI units with new Boss and difficulty tweaks coming soon!
Changed files in this update