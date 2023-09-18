 Skip to content

Cosmo Rider update for 18 September 2023

Update 04.2: Fix Leaderboard detailed stats

Build 12209476

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riders,

Here's a quick update:

  • Fixed the issue with uploading secondary stats that store extra information for leaderboard records (this data includes the stage and XP level at which the player achieved the record). Please note that this fix won't affect current records in the Beta Leaderboard, but it should ensure that future records will render that extra details for each Player :)
  • Corrected damage labels for the player's shield.
  • Updated PowerUP controls for gamepad users.

New AI units with new Boss and difficulty tweaks coming soon!

