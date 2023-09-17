Here Comes A New Update!

Greetings Swordsmen! ⚔️

We hope that you have been well. As you sharpen your techniques, forge new bonds, and stride forward on your path to Wuxia mastery, we're excited to bring to you another game update (yes, one more)!

Here's a detailed breakdown of this update:

Controller Setup Optimization

Optimized the default controller setup: Manual configuration in Steam's External Gamepad Settings are no longer necessary.

This optimization has been tested with Xbox, Beboncool, PS4, PS5, NS Pro, ROG handheld, and 8BitDo Pro 2 controllers. For other controllers not listed here, it should adhere to Steam's default compatibility guidelines. For users using Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers, after connecting two Joy-Cons, navigate to Steam Settings>Controller>External Gamepad Settings and enable "Combine Joy-Con Pairs" before entering the game to ensure proper button mapping.

While we haven't made changes to key bindings at this moment, we're actively planning it for future updates based on your feedback.

Sparring Optimization

Improved the item reward chances after sparring with NPCs. After reaching an affinity level of 20 or higher, you can challenge these NPCs to a spar, and a victory will grant you 1-3 items from their inventory.

Feature Optimizations

Reduced the inn resting fee to 30% of the original amount, and introduced an additional confirmation prompt

Reduced the amount of coins and materials required to craft elixirs

Removed the 40 affinity requirement to activate the Silken Snake & Plum quest

Improved the rewards for the Deadly Scorpion quest

Modified Chen Linxi Martial Arts Challenge quest; now, instead of a game-over screen, you can rematch with him

Added auto health regeneration during consecutive battles in Chen Linxi's quest

Optimized certain martial arts techniques for Wei Cunxu at the Gusu Martial School and Liu Xin at Tan City's Three Mountains (Note: You need to restart from a save for these changes to take effect)

Adjusted the auto-trigger range for the Medicinal Monkey quest in Wutong Village

Fixed character positioning after completing the quest to locate the three poisonous herbs in Nanxiang to avoid restarting the dungeon

Added Fuling as a new gatherable item in Wild Boar Forest

Optimized tree placements in Monkey Forest for better visuals

Added an auto-save point before the boss battle in Biyou Forest

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where after Chen Linxi's death, the Massacre Mystery quest in Pingkang City could still be accepted (If you have already accepted this quest, you might not be able to complete it. We'll add in an abandon quest option in future updates!)

Fixed an issue preventing the activation of a newly set inventory hotkey in keyboard custom settings

Resolved display issues causing the game window's title bar to appear outside the screen in windowed mode

Resolved issues where certain main and side quests didn't increase NPC’s affinity upon completion

Fixed an issue where Ye Fei would still be at Lianxin Lake even after missing his quest

Fixed an issue where Chen Linxi remained in the party even after his death

Fixed an issue in the 'Return to Pingkang' quest where talking to Mo Wen could prevent subsequent tasks from activating. Players experiencing this in their save files can reset the progression by entering and exiting Wudang Sect

Adjusted the descriptions for certain martial art techniques that were inaccurate

Removed the duplicate “on/off” options in the V-Sync settings

Fixed some bugs that could potentially crash the game

In addition, just a quick update on the feedback we’ve received about character orientation in battles, battle speed settings, and description font sizing. Rest assured that we are actively discussing and working on striking the right balance for these elements. We’re dedicated to ensuring your Wandering Sword experience only gets better and will keep you updated along the way.

Last but not the least, we just want to say that the last two days have been nothing short of a Wuxia epic, surpassing our wildest expectations. Your insights, suggestions, and steadfast support have been shaping our journey, and for that we express our deepest gratitude.

If you enjoy the game, please take a moment to leave your review on Steam, it would really help us gather insights and fine-tune the game based on your experiences!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1876890/Wandering_Sword/

Stay tuned for more updates and we look forward to hearing more of your epic adventures in the world of Wandering Sword!

