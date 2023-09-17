 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

2089 - Space Divided update for 17 September 2023

Hotfix - V 0.3.0c

Share · View all patches · Build 12209298 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • The map "Incendiara" was removed for a rework.
  • Fullscreen setting fixed.
  • Tutorial button made more conspicuous.
  • Network traffic has been reduced, a rework is coming soon so that larger battles run smoothly and without problems.
  • The range of anti-air guns has been increased. (90 -> 120)
  • The colliders of the air units were tweaked to ensure a better hit detection.
  • Buildings have only one sound instead of one sound + one voiceline when selecting.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1653771 Depot 1653771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link