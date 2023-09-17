- The map "Incendiara" was removed for a rework.
- Fullscreen setting fixed.
- Tutorial button made more conspicuous.
- Network traffic has been reduced, a rework is coming soon so that larger battles run smoothly and without problems.
- The range of anti-air guns has been increased. (90 -> 120)
- The colliders of the air units were tweaked to ensure a better hit detection.
- Buildings have only one sound instead of one sound + one voiceline when selecting.
2089 - Space Divided update for 17 September 2023
Hotfix - V 0.3.0c
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1653771 Depot 1653771
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update