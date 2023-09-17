 Skip to content

Meer's: Escape update for 17 September 2023

TEMPORARY SUPPORT PACKAGE

Share · View all patches · Build 12209268 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear island residents,

We have prepared a special in-game support package for you for a short time. Just press Numlock 1, Numlock 2, Numlock 3 and Numlock 4 on your keyboard. :)

