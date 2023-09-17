- Fixed a case in which replays could not be replayed when the player type was changed in scripts.
- Changed script command "Various/Exit Application" to be effective even during test play.
- Unlock editing in progress when importing parts
Shooting Game Builder update for 17 September 2023
Patch note 1.0.12.88
Patchnotes via Steam Community
