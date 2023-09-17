 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 17 September 2023

Patch note 1.0.12.88

Share · View all patches · Build 12209248 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a case in which replays could not be replayed when the player type was changed in scripts.
  • Changed script command "Various/Exit Application" to be effective even during test play.
  • Unlock editing in progress when importing parts

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492381
