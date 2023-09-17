Hello Seekers,
The new experience "Bliss of the Quest" and three new German voice-overs (experiences 4-6) have been added.
Enjoy your questing and flowing! 🪷
Marc
Full Changelog 0.9.10.11 | 17.09.2023
- New Experience "Bliss of the Quest"
- German voice-overs for experiences 4-6
- Big dedicated Start button
- Added: new option to include "Roll Axis" on Reset View, useful for correct view alignment when resetting view while lying down completely; off by default to have the horizon stay horizontal as default Reset View behaviour
- Fixed: Home menu page navigation would sometimes jump too fast
- Fixed: German "Capacity" voice-over also had the music included
- various smaller tweaks and fixes
Changed files in this update