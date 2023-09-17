 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Zombie Horde Dominator update for 17 September 2023

Join two bosses, the Grim Reaper and the Spider. Add new zombies, change weapon

Share · View all patches · Build 12209220 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Join two bosses, the Grim Reaper and the Spider. Add new zombies, change weapon models, and improve the overall game

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2545131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link