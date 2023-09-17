Version 1.8.2 Released.

2023/8/30 Build-245 Version 1.8.2 Release Note
獲得・喪失するRANKポイントの値を調整しました。RANK(称号)が上がりやすくなりました。
称号の高いプレイヤーが受けるラケットスイングの難易度の制約は、プレイヤー対戦の時のみになりました。プレイヤー対戦以外はすべての難易度を設定できるようになりました。また、ランクによって制約を受ける難易度を緩和しました。
翻訳の不具合を修正しました。
プレイヤーの難易度についてのFAQをGUIDANCEに追加しました。
通信対戦で相手が見つかりにくい問題を修正しました。
その他細かな不具合を修正しました。
The value of RANK points earned and lost has been adjusted; it is now easier to increase RANK (titles).
The restriction on the difficulty level of racket swings that players with higher titles receive is now only for player matches. All difficulty levels can now be set except for player matches. In addition, the difficulty restrictions imposed by rank have been relaxed.
Fixed a translation bug.
Added FAQ about player difficulty to GUIDANCE.
Fixed a problem in which it was difficult to find an opponent in a communication match.
Fixed other minor bugs.
