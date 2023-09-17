Release Update 1.3

Update 1.3 is now released and can be played! All major changes and improvements have already been explained in the previous announcement.
Since the last announcement, there have also been some changes:
- When using the plan system in the Kingdom, the weather surfaces were still displayed.
- When entering buildings, the weather surfaces are now completely deactivated and reactivated when leaving.
- Some overlapping errors
- Text adjustments in some places
Sincerely
Leon
Changed files in this update