Slimesventure: Your Destination update for 17 September 2023

Release Update 1.3

17 September 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.3 is now released and can be played! All major changes and improvements have already been explained in the previous announcement.

Since the last announcement, there have also been some changes:

  • When using the plan system in the Kingdom, the weather surfaces were still displayed.
  • When entering buildings, the weather surfaces are now completely deactivated and reactivated when leaving.
  • Some overlapping errors
  • Text adjustments in some places

Sincerely
Leon

Changed files in this update

