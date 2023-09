Share · View all patches · Build 12209122 · Last edited 17 September 2023 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Graphic

-Added a option to limit the maximum fps.

Control

-Adjusted the VR controller's move,turn,teleport buttons setting to fit the majority preferences.

Bug Fix

-Fixed a bug that sometimes the red ball will fall into the ground after potting.

-Fixed a bug that the menu display is not complete in VR mode.