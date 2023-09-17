Summary of recent updates

2023.9.14 ~ 2023.9.17

=> Skill Security guards have a significant increase in the ratio of intelligence to strength and defense

=> Health cost of skill Dragon Guard increased

=> Changed the attack mode of the Monster Blight Snipers

=> Added Blight Sniper's partner

=> Complete the Slime icon in the map

=> Added Potions to the skill tree

=> Fixed an issue where using potions to destroy trash bins would not trigger the garbage man to recycle value

=> Make the price of the potion dependent on the price of the alchemy material

=> Fixed a bug where satiety buff was refreshed

=> Increased the power dissipation ability in the skill tree

=> Slime added new skill tree skills

=> Added pie painting magic, purchase in the Void Library

=> Added potions pot, which can synthesize potions (from obsidian and gold ingots)

=> Added Potions alchemy to a large amount of monster drop material

=> Added potions Alchemy for all gems

=> Changed the potions effect of arachnoid mushrooms

=> Added some ore and ingot alchemy potions to alchemy

=> Increased the duration of some potions effects

=> Fixed an issue where Chain Guard's attack barrage would not regenerate after being cleared by a screen clearing barrage

=> Changed all mechanisms that increase or decrease spawn rate items or abilities

=> All crops can now be potioned

=> Added some fish to the list of potions

=> Added Potions Alchemy proficiency

=> Fixed some issues caused by buff system

=> Items are now preferentially placed in the backpack instead of the shortcut bar when you pick them up

=> Makes the partner's acquired item right click no longer used

=> Added some potions to alchemy

=> Added Amulet Infinitesimal medicine bottle (Haoji daily store purchase)

=> Fixed an issue where the continuous laser weapon of the Magic Gun type would be disabled after being subjected to the effects of the barrage destruction type 2023.9.10~2023.9.12

=> Added Precision Marksman Potions and Aiming Potions can be purchased at Tobird Daily Shop and Manmang Shop respectively

=> Added super structural axe and super structural axe and magic steel axe

=> Now you can directly stack and replenish items in all surrounding boxes (only available on single and online hosts)

=> Flamethrower base damage increased to 50, watermelon Cannon base damage increased to 100

=> Class ability Great Sword Knight added new effects

=> Jewelry Epee and Super Epee added new effects

=> Changed the casting effect of the Super Epee to the casting effect of the Epee (this change will not change the effect of the Magic sword that has already been cast)

=> Added watermelon shoes (watermelon synthesis)

=> Changed the blessing name and effect of watermelon set (name changed to Great Sword Blessing)

=> Added Void boots (Obsidian synthesis)

=> Added alloy scabbard (Damascus steel synthesis)

=> Changed the effects of jewelry Swordplay Cheats, and fixed a bug where magic swords would not trigger swordplay cheats

=> Changed the effect of Dark Warrior Blessing and Sword Blessing

=> Changed the effect of class skill Sword Generals

=> Centipede Elder no longer drops Demon protection in simple mode, added the ability Nihilwarrior as a replacement for Demon protection

=> Modified casting blessing effect

=> A button for refreshing property status is added on the People information interface, and the people information is refreshed regularly

=> Increased the experience of some bosses

=> Some abilities have been changed in Gun King II

=> Added attack sound for Gun King

=> Modified the suction logic of the inhaler (now you can fill the inhaler with something to screen the inhaler)

=> Added alloy boat

=> Fixed a bug that reported an error when entering the room twice online

=> Fixed a bug where the description of buff was not limited by the maximum number of layers

=> So that statistics acquired skills cannot be deleted

=> Increased abilities Blind Gunner and Blind Swordsman 2023.9.4~2023.9.9

=> Building in the void is forbidden

=> Add exit save option in Settings

=> Added a magic costume skill to the skill tree

=> Added 80 magic costume materials

=> Enhanced obsidian gloves

=> Paradise Set's Defense against a damage CD has been increased to 30 seconds

=> Change the effect of Skill Power Move and hat Hyperstructure mask

=> Make the tools of the colorful glass series also included in the effect range of glass blessing (refers to the non-consumption durability of glass blessing)

=> Because of the problem of the data structure of the magic ornament, the data information of the magic ornament cannot be serialized when online, so I have to change the data structure of the magic ornament. This operation will cause the effect of the magic ornament cast before this update to be lost (I am really sorry).

=> The magic casting system has been completed and is currently adding magic casting materials

=> Make the durability properties also affect the casting. The durability properties make it possible to cast items without reducing their durability when casting fails

=> Added the Lock pet button and the one-click release of all unlocked pets on the pet interface

=> Make the light object no longer recycled, directly destroyed, I do not know whether this can fix the lighting bug

=> Make the key in the void wallet can also be unlocked

=> Changed the effect of arrogant blessing

=> Mark the monsters that can be captured in the map

=> Make a flash of the sword King's counterattack ignore and dodge

=> Limit the Sword King's counterattack to a maximum of ten flashes

=> Added the option to enable or disable the game cursor in Settings

=> Remove the transfer restriction in the maze

=> Optimized the method for calculating the position of the introduction window

=> Berserker skills require Axe level to be reduced to LV2

=> Now coin guns and casino chip exchangers can use HG star coins

=> Changed the effective mode of Boon health, Sage wisdom, Fool wisdom (the old archive has obtained the maximum life, magic maximum, endurance maximum is still retained, as the version benefits)2023.9.3~2023.9.3

=> Succubus and zombies can now be captured by the Orb

=> Ji and cat can be caught by anesthesia ball

=> Fixed a bug where the inertial machine gun and beam driver could increase attack speed to teammates while online

=> Added magic power shoes

=> Reduced Mana Mana Armor blue cost changed Mana Mana Armor blessing (set effect)

=> Reasons for design The suit effect will no longer be displayed in the suit item description, the suit effect can be confirmed in the buff bar in the upper right corner of the equipment suit or hat

=> Give the set bonus buff a separate buff icon

=> All set effects changed to blessing ending

=> Blessing effects will not be limited to two layers in the future, more layers can trigger more effects

=> Alchemy can now be long pressed for continuous alchemy

=> Enhanced black gold rifle

=> Increase the upper level currency HG star currency (exchange rate with star currency 1:1000)(Sorting items can automatically convert Star currency to HG star currency)

=> Fixed a bug where melee weapons could attack with negative stamina

=> New casting saving lamp (CC purchase)

=> Added Crafting ability to Talent tree (currently, the total chance of crafting not consuming material in talent tree is increased by 55%)

=> Changed the effect of food spaghetti

=> Changed the effects of Food Grass Soup, Vitality grass soup, Curse grass soup, Heaven grass soup, radiation grass soup

=> Changed the effect of food radiation radish salad

=> Changed the effect of food espresso

=> Changed the effect of food spider soup

=> Changed the effect of food braised fish

=> Changed the effect of food hot and sour potato shreds

=> Changed the effect of tomato scrambled eggs

=> Changed the effect of food fruit salad

=> Changed the effect of food vegetable salad

=> Raised the price of blind boxes of Amish food

=> Random contents of Ami Food blind box added braised fish

=> The heart fruit dropped by Centipede Elder is changed to gain the passive power of Life Boost (still 50 health bonus)2023.9.1~2023.9.2

=> Fixed a bug where trigger type magic could trigger indefinitely

=> Greatly reduces the skill point requirement for skill learning for all races

=> Greatly reduced the skill point requirement for all teaching books

=> Greatly reduced skill point requirements for all talent trees

=> Added new casting-related abilities to the talent tree

=> Optimized the generating mechanism of light source

=> Improved sound generation mechanism

=> Increased the effect of casting potions

=> Increased the effect of casting Master Potions

=> Changed the effect of gold ring, and listed the magic casting material

=> Changed the silver ring effect and listed the magic casting material

=> Changed the effect of the platinum ring, and listed the magic casting material

=> Now clicking esc when the mouse is dragging the item will no longer enter the game menu, will drag the item back to the backpack, if the backpack is full will be dropped on the ground

=> Fixed some issues

=> New magic crafting system can forge unique magic jewelry like magic sword! The Magic Casting room is located above the Magic Maze (more forging content will be updated later)

=> Magic casting currently has more than 100 kinds of casting materials (mostly for jewelry)

=> The magic jewelry can be worn repeatedly. For details, see the introduction at the upper right corner of the casting window

=> Fixed an issue where Magic Sword's modifier did not properly add bonus to damage

=> Modified the ability Tenacity and Strong Tenacity effects

=> Limit the maximum number of game light sources on the same screen to 100

=> Arachnoid mushrooms can be converted into seeds by seed converter

=> Make the subatomic copying machine can copy optical camo stone

=> Added the switch of the right pick up information pop-up window in the Settings

=> Changed the effect of erosion ring

=> Casting sword randomly changed to pseudo-random (can not back SL oh ~)