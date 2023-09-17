 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Version 1.21 patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay

  • Info sign added to Calvins Shop about fishing rods
  • Tobias Tapper quest expanded to teach about housing pixies in tappers, and also elder tree pixie harvesting.
  • The display stand outside Freya’s shop now holds Discount Seeds which are random seeds for the month, only 1 stock in each slot, 50% off, and restocks every 3 days
  • Increased spawn rates of silkworms by a moderate amount.
  • Added Blue exclamation mark on Aamy’s Workbench after starting the Weather Contraption quest
  • Added Red Exclamation mark above Project terminal screen if there is a bill to be settled. Also serves to draw player attention to where they can select new projects.
  • Added ominous dialogue when unlocking, then entering each dungeon portal area for the first time

Bugs

  • Pixie bottle glitch allowing you to pick up unlimited pixies fixed
  • Fixed quest progress notification showing #QUESTNAME# instead of actual quest
  • Notifications will appear top layer above most UI screens so you can always read it clearly if it comes on.
  • Fixed - Running out of dungeon rooms very quickly after slaying all monsters in the room before their death animations have a chance to finish will have doors still locked when you re-enter
  • Rewrote death event handling so doors always open on clearing monsters from room.
  • Shrooms growing on stumps now correctly being counted for the harvesting shrooms job. Shrooms hooked via fishing line also weren’t being counted fixed also.
  • Shrooms growing on the ground and also Shells can now be hooked via fishingline
  • Can now command pet queue in greenhouse
  • Waterdrones and Harvest drones can now be placed in greenhouse
  • Dungeon map UI now panning correctly when selecting portals to teleport to (use directional buttons for now, mouse dragging to be implemented)
  • Right clicking while holding down leftclick during a move causing inventory icon to bug out (fixed)

Known Issues:

  • Graphic bug Pixies bound on Objects are sometimes invisible (but still there)
  • Pixies disappearing intermittently
  • House upgrade level 1 still shows up in terminal after completing it (could not reproduce)
  • Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce
  • Rocks aren’t respawning enough in the dungeons.

Next up:

  • Add New quest early on about Info Signs and how to use.
  • Add click and drag to Dungeon Teleport map UI

Changed files in this update

