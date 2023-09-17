Version 1.21 patch notes

Gameplay
- Info sign added to Calvins Shop about fishing rods
- Tobias Tapper quest expanded to teach about housing pixies in tappers, and also elder tree pixie harvesting.
- The display stand outside Freya’s shop now holds Discount Seeds which are random seeds for the month, only 1 stock in each slot, 50% off, and restocks every 3 days
- Increased spawn rates of silkworms by a moderate amount.
- Added Blue exclamation mark on Aamy’s Workbench after starting the Weather Contraption quest
- Added Red Exclamation mark above Project terminal screen if there is a bill to be settled. Also serves to draw player attention to where they can select new projects.
- Added ominous dialogue when unlocking, then entering each dungeon portal area for the first time
Bugs
- Pixie bottle glitch allowing you to pick up unlimited pixies fixed
- Fixed quest progress notification showing #QUESTNAME# instead of actual quest
- Notifications will appear top layer above most UI screens so you can always read it clearly if it comes on.
- Fixed - Running out of dungeon rooms very quickly after slaying all monsters in the room before their death animations have a chance to finish will have doors still locked when you re-enter
- Rewrote death event handling so doors always open on clearing monsters from room.
- Shrooms growing on stumps now correctly being counted for the harvesting shrooms job. Shrooms hooked via fishing line also weren’t being counted fixed also.
- Shrooms growing on the ground and also Shells can now be hooked via fishingline
- Can now command pet queue in greenhouse
- Waterdrones and Harvest drones can now be placed in greenhouse
- Dungeon map UI now panning correctly when selecting portals to teleport to (use directional buttons for now, mouse dragging to be implemented)
- Right clicking while holding down leftclick during a move causing inventory icon to bug out (fixed)
Known Issues:
- Graphic bug Pixies bound on Objects are sometimes invisible (but still there)
- Pixies disappearing intermittently
- House upgrade level 1 still shows up in terminal after completing it (could not reproduce)
- Catching a pigeon can cause crash - cannot reproduce
- Rocks aren’t respawning enough in the dungeons.
Next up:
- Add New quest early on about Info Signs and how to use.
- Add click and drag to Dungeon Teleport map UI
-
Changed files in this update