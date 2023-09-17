Patch 0.20.7 - Weekly Free Premium City Roster

Introducing weekly free premium city roster: every week, a city in either of the expansion packs will be free for all players regardless of expansion pack ownership

Previously, if your account has connected to another game profile, it will fail authentication silently. Now the game will show 'Account Connected' check in Headquarter

Bugfix: In previous patch, the trade quota calculation is incorrect. This patch corrects the calculation: profits result from trading will be excluded when calculating market cap-based quota

Add Hungarian Translation (@KaaPeeM)

Dev's Note:

Recently, I have been getting (back) into Age of Empire 3 (Definitive Edition, great game by the way). The game offers a free-to-play civilizations roster, which I think is a great idea to provide more content for free-to-play players. So I went ahead and implemented this for Industry Idle.

Also, the progress for CivIdle has been steady (maybe a bit slow). I have continued to work on the new player trading system while improving the game's core mechanism. I am providing a weekly update in our Discord channel, you can join here: https://discord.com/invite/xgNxpsM







