Patch 0.20.7 - Weekly Free Premium City Roster

- Introducing weekly free premium city roster: every week, a city in either of the expansion packs will be free for all players regardless of expansion pack ownership
- Previously, if your account has connected to another game profile, it will fail authentication silently. Now the game will show 'Account Connected' check in Headquarter
- Bugfix: In previous patch, the trade quota calculation is incorrect. This patch corrects the calculation: profits result from trading will be excluded when calculating market cap-based quota
- Add Hungarian Translation (@KaaPeeM)
Web: https://play.industryidle.com/
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1574000/Industry_Idle/
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fishpondstudio.industryidle
AppStore: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/industry-idle-factory-tycoon/id1554773046
Dev's Note:
Recently, I have been getting (back) into Age of Empire 3 (Definitive Edition, great game by the way). The game offers a free-to-play civilizations roster, which I think is a great idea to provide more content for free-to-play players. So I went ahead and implemented this for Industry Idle.
Also, the progress for CivIdle has been steady (maybe a bit slow). I have continued to work on the new player trading system while improving the game's core mechanism. I am providing a weekly update in our Discord channel, you can join here: https://discord.com/invite/xgNxpsM
Changed files in this update