 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fading Afternoon update for 17 September 2023

New feature added: Skipping beginning scenes on the 2nd playthrough

Share · View all patches · Build 12209013 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can skip beginning scenes up to 2nd week on your 2nd playthrough, if you have cleared battle tutorial.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1687001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link