You can skip beginning scenes up to 2nd week on your 2nd playthrough, if you have cleared battle tutorial.
Fading Afternoon update for 17 September 2023
New feature added: Skipping beginning scenes on the 2nd playthrough
Patchnotes via Steam Community
