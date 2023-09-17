 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 17 September 2023

Windows Build 583 - Audio Rebalanced

Share · View all patches · Build 12208988 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • All vehicle audio is mixed and rebalanced with new Engine, Skid and Impact sound effects.
  • All levels have fewer and fine tuned crowd audio sounds with 15m max listening distance.
  • Music in all levels is reduced in volume so that vehicle sounds are primary.
  • Lightning sound volume is partially spatial and reduced in volume by 20% in Guttural Crack.
  • Confetti sound is 50% volume now with only 50m max listening distance in all levels.
  • Teddy Bears now emit dust as they roll around.
  • Large interactive rocks now emit dust as they move around.
  • Additional colliders for large interactive rocks, more work needed.
  • Controller rumbles at Boost Bar 7/8 instead of Boost Bar 6/8, more intuitive warning.
  • Dive in the Hive starting line lengthened.
  • Erroneous lights in Dive in the Hive removed for better performance.
  • Erroneous lights in Arch Angel removed for better performance.
  • Light bloom reduced slightly in Sidewinder Spin.
  • Minimum brightness threshold adjusted in Sidewinder Spin.
  • Less audio clipping in Arch Angel, still more work to be done at starting line.
  • All AI in all levels rebalanced to be less aggressive and more focused on the race.
  • Additional boost zones added to Charles Run.
  • Podium Tracker and Podium Pedestal added to Charles Run.
  • Vehicles are aware for small shortcut in Charles Run on Bridge 1.

Changed files in this update

