[Supporter DLC only]
-finished subtitles for developer commentary
-fixed malice boutique commentary having incorrect audio
AploVVare Collection update for 17 September 2023
v1.0.0.3 patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
[Supporter DLC only]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2542451
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update