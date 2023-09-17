 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AploVVare Collection update for 17 September 2023

v1.0.0.3 patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12208978 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Supporter DLC only]
-finished subtitles for developer commentary
-fixed malice boutique commentary having incorrect audio

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2542451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link