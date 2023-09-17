 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Backrooms : Last Expedition update for 17 September 2023

TRANSLATION UPDATE !

Share · View all patches · Build 12208943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added :

-Chinese Translation
-Japanese Translation
-Spanish Translation
-Russian Translation

(Feel free to tell us if our translations are strange, we used deep learning technology to make those localizations !)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link