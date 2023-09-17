 Skip to content

TICKDOWN update for 17 September 2023

Patch notes for v1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12208844 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • "Cryovolcano Outskirts" lighting updated to be brighter
  • "Cryovolcano Outskirts" objectives updated to make progression clearer
  • "Factory of Void" objectives updated to make progression clearer
  • "Power of Hatred" lighting updated to be brighter and cast Character shadows

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2180183
  • Loading history…
