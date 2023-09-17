- "Cryovolcano Outskirts" lighting updated to be brighter
- "Cryovolcano Outskirts" objectives updated to make progression clearer
- "Factory of Void" objectives updated to make progression clearer
- "Power of Hatred" lighting updated to be brighter and cast Character shadows
TICKDOWN update for 17 September 2023
Patch notes for v1.1.2
