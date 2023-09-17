A Major Update with New Features and Improvements

https://www.youtube.com/embed/MeciGcpGcVg?si=4GzWfqNoPYzMvXl1

Dear players, we are delighted to announce that Kagura's Dreamland has been updated! Thank you for your support and patience, we hope you enjoy this update and continue to support our game. Here are the main contents of this update:

[1. Kagura]





New character design: We have designed a new look for Kagura, making her more cute and lively. You can admire her new look in the game and feel her charm. This is one of the biggest highlights of this update, we believe you will love the new Kagura!

Updated character actions: We have redesigned Kagura’s combo, making her actions more natural. Also, Kagura will slide forward before attacking, giving her a wider attack range.

Updated skill effects: We have updated some of Kagura’s skill effects, making them more gorgeous and stunning. You can use her skills in the game and appreciate her power.

[2. Skills and levels]

Some level modifications: We have made some adjustments and optimizations to some levels based on your feedback, making the game experience more smooth and fun.

Changed skill box appearance: We have also changed the appearance of the skill box to match the style of Kagura Dreamland, you can roughly know the attributes of the new skills from its appearance.

Added skill UI tips: We have added UI tips for skills on the right side of the screen. You can always know whether the skills can be released or unlocked in the game.

Level skill collection tips: We have added skill unlock tips in the level menu, you can know which levels still have skills that have not been collected.

[3. Character images]

Modified start menu background image: We have modified Kagura’s image in the start menu background, we hope you will like it.

Modified upper left corner character icon: We have also changed the upper left corner character icon to Kagura’s new look, so you can always see her smile in the game.

Modified end game image: We have also changed the end game image to a more exciting and touching image, so you can feel the story and emotions of Kagura Dreamland after completing the game.

This is all the content of this update, we hope you like this update and enjoy the fun that Kagura Dreamland brings to you. If you have any questions or suggestions, please feel free to contact us, we will reply to you as soon as possible. Thank you for your support and love for Kagura Dreamland!