Desktop Garage Kit : Go update for 17 September 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.0.7 Update - Sep 17, 2023. 8K resolution rendering support!

Build 12208828 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added support for 8K resolution rendering!
  • Quick resolution switching options added to MiniPanel and Setting panel.
  • Now supports rendering at 8K resolution.
  • 💓Friendly reminder: If your display does not support 4K or 8K, please restart the app to restore rendering at the maximum supported resolution for your display.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes.

