Desktop Garage Kit 1.0.7 Update - Sep 17, 2023. 8K resolution rendering support!

- Added support for 8K resolution rendering!
- Quick resolution switching options added to MiniPanel and Setting panel.
- Now supports rendering at 8K resolution.
- 💓Friendly reminder: If your display does not support 4K or 8K, please restart the app to restore rendering at the maximum supported resolution for your display.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes.
Share your brilliant ideas with us and let's bring them to life! Follow our Twitter for updates and new features!
Changed files in this update