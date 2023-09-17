- Added support for 8K resolution rendering!
- Quick resolution switching options added to MiniPanel and Setting panel.
- 💓Friendly reminder: If your display does not support 4K or 8K, please restart the app to restore rendering at the maximum supported resolution for your display.
- UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
- Other bug fixes.
Desktop Garage Kit update for 17 September 2023
Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.4 Update - Sep 17, 2023. 8K resolution rendering support!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
