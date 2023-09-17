 Skip to content

Desktop Garage Kit update for 17 September 2023

Desktop Garage Kit 1.6.4 Update - Sep 17, 2023. 8K resolution rendering support!

Share · View all patches · Build 12208767 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added support for 8K resolution rendering!
  • Quick resolution switching options added to MiniPanel and Setting panel.
  • Now supports rendering at 8K resolution.
  • 💓Friendly reminder: If your display does not support 4K or 8K, please restart the app to restore rendering at the maximum supported resolution for your display.
  • UI Interaction Enhancement makes navigation smoother and more intuitive.
  • Other bug fixes.

