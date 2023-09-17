More Bug Fixes V3d

Hello Everyone,

Thank you for the bug reports, we're back with more fixes!

Changelog:

- Fixed bug that caused Lamia fight in the pyramid to be triggered endlessly

Fixed bug that could prevent access to the secret shrine (press enter on the hole in the wall)

Fixed bug that could cause npcs to look like tv static

Fixed Hide sex cgs option being reversed

Fixed bug that caused players to get frozen if they lost the card tournament in goldeka

For those wondering if they have reached the end of the story or not, the game will clearly tell you when you have reached the end of the current main story.

For those that are having crashes with the Card Beasts Minigame when either playing or opening booster packs, it is most likely to be a compatibility issue between saves from old versions and the most recent update.

This also applies to any errors that may be displayed when entering certain areas.

This is when big database changes are made in content updates make the data in the save file unable to be read due to it being so different.

Sorry for the inconvenience.