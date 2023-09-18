 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 18 September 2023

Spell Disk Is Available NOW!

18 September 2023

Hello,

We are thrilled to share the exciting news: Spell Disk is now officially available on Steam! We want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support, wishlists, valuable feedback, and interest in Spell Disk.

As a token of our appreciation, we're offering a special 20% launch discount for our Early Access game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2292060/Spell_Disk/

Your feedback is valuable to us, so if you enjoy the game, please take a moment to share your thoughts and experiences by leaving a review on Steam. Your reviews help us grow and improve, and we can't wait to hear what you think.

Sunpeak Games

