- Add rotor wash under Megacopter for water and desert sand tiles.
- Remove free-standing suicide drones on first ocean mission. Replace with suicide drone traps that emerge from the water.
- Replace heavy rocket launcher troops with heavy laser beam troops on first ocean mission.
- Some minor portrait conversation dialogue updates.
- Minor optimization to not allocate memory when looking up tile layer ground type.
- Armor rewarded for a feast orb from 6 -> 7.
- Bug Fix: Proper aim direction for flying enemies targeting megacopter.
- Bug Fix: Destroyer death animation was played looping (sinking would restart)
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 September 2023
Update Notes for 2023/09/16
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update