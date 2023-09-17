 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 17 September 2023

Update Notes for 2023/09/16

Share · View all patches · Build 12208672

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add rotor wash under Megacopter for water and desert sand tiles.
  • Remove free-standing suicide drones on first ocean mission. Replace with suicide drone traps that emerge from the water.
  • Replace heavy rocket launcher troops with heavy laser beam troops on first ocean mission.
  • Some minor portrait conversation dialogue updates.
  • Minor optimization to not allocate memory when looking up tile layer ground type.
  • Armor rewarded for a feast orb from 6 -> 7.
  • Bug Fix: Proper aim direction for flying enemies targeting megacopter.
  • Bug Fix: Destroyer death animation was played looping (sinking would restart)

Changed files in this update

