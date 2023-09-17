 Skip to content

Time Idle RPG update for 17 September 2023

[v0.89] Collapsible Panels!

Build 12208651

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Each panel is now collapsable and will help cleanup the overall UI
  • Disabled the "Game Saved" Popup from showing up.
  • Disabled the "Steam Cloud Saved" Popup from showing up.
  • Various bug fixes.
    [v0.89]

