 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mobmania update for 17 September 2023

Version a.5.0.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12208590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's NEW in Version a.5.0.5

General

  • NEW! Guillotine upgrade machine.
  • NEW! Staff weapon.
  • NEW! Protein Powder item.
  • NEW! Telescope item.
  • Added 2 additional styles for controller icons.

NEW! Stage - Cosmos

Bugs/Misc

  • Fixed an issue with the catalogue not handling mouse input properly.
  • Tactics: Fixed a bug where Bedrock would appear too often.

Special thanks to the Discord community!

Reminder: Teasers for upcoming content is visible in the Mobmania Discord!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2099221 Depot 2099221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link