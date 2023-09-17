What's NEW in Version a.5.0.5
General
- NEW! Guillotine upgrade machine.
- NEW! Staff weapon.
- NEW! Protein Powder item.
- NEW! Telescope item.
- Added 2 additional styles for controller icons.
NEW! Stage - Cosmos
Bugs/Misc
- Fixed an issue with the catalogue not handling mouse input properly.
- Tactics: Fixed a bug where Bedrock would appear too often.
