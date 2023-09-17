 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 17 September 2023

Ver1.09 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12208542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Bug fix for not being able to create elixirs on the workbench.
・Addition of item exchange at the base.
・Adjustment of the underground third-floor map: "Tavern" "Farm" "Obstacle" and "Throne"

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499773
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2499774
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link