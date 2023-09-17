・Bug fix for not being able to create elixirs on the workbench.
・Addition of item exchange at the base.
・Adjustment of the underground third-floor map: "Tavern" "Farm" "Obstacle" and "Throne"
Goblin Adventurer Hunting update for 17 September 2023
Ver1.09 Update
