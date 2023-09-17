 Skip to content

Dungeons of Sundaria update for 17 September 2023

Small Patch

Build 12208466 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Adventurers!

This is a small bug fix patch correcting some of the issues players have encounter with our latest feature patch. Thank you for all of the reports! We really appreciate your patience and understanding while we worked through these issues. As an added bonus, we've increased the drop chance of higher quality items on Nightmare difficulty.

  • Fixed an issue with Ambush not correctly consuming the Stalker buff
  • Fixed an issue causing Crafted items to cost no gold
  • Increased Champion Threat generated by Shield Bash and Shield Throw
  • Fixed an issue with items having the incorrect amount of stats
  • Fixed an issue causing Cryomancer Blod to not always spawn

